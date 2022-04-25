$177.02 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will post $177.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.66 million to $177.40 million. Calix posted sales of $162.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $745.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of CALX opened at $37.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. Calix has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $39,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth $16,034,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

