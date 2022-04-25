$190.18 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will announce $190.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $166.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $838.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Coupa Software by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management raised its position in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 233,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP opened at $89.48 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.