$193.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will report $193.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.42 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $745.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $156.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

