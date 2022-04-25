$22.37 Million in Sales Expected for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will post $22.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.34 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $20.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year sales of $107.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.64 million to $107.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $37.21.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 120.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

