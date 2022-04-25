$23.38 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) to post $23.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.29 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $125.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.60 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $852.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $849.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

