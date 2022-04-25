$235.55 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to report $235.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.60 million and the highest is $236.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $232.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED stock opened at $140.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

