$24.31 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.05 million and the lowest is $16.57 million. ProPhase Labs posted sales of $15.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $60.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $67.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRPH. StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.25 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.