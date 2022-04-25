$241.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $241.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.70 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.16 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,232,000 after acquiring an additional 210,818 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

