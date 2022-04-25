$26.63 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $26.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $27.49 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $22.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $128.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.67 million to $130.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $163.58 million, with estimates ranging from $158.41 million to $167.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

