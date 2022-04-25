$29.25 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will report $29.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.46 million and the lowest is $29.04 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $23.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $145.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.06 million to $148.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $8.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

