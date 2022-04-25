$3.26 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) to post $3.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.10 million. Liquidia posted sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $16.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $22.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.90 million, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $362.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.13. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at $51,474,927.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.