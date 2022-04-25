$327.04 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) to report sales of $327.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.20 million. Trex reported sales of $245.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.
Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
Trex stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. Trex has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $140.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.45.
Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
