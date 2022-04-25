$327.04 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) to report sales of $327.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.20 million. Trex reported sales of $245.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. Trex has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $140.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.