$339.90 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $339.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.70 million to $341.60 million. Premier posted sales of $469.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

