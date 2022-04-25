$349.91 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report $349.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.67 million and the lowest is $345.03 million. GDS reported sales of $260.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.