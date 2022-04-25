$354.79 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to post $354.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $312.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $75,775,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 819.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,950,000 after buying an additional 1,715,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

