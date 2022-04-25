360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

About 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

