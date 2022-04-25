$39.17 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.61 million and the lowest is $39.00 million. AXT reported sales of $31.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $163.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of AXTI opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AXT by 124.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AXT by 98.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

