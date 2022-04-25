$4.22 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to post $4.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.88 million and the lowest is $3.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $50.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $51.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.10 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $190.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

