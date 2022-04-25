$41.69 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will report $41.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.86 million to $42.18 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $31.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $207.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $210.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $277.81 million, with estimates ranging from $273.17 million to $287.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 87.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $53.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

