$462.72 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to post sales of $462.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.60 million to $477.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $361.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.