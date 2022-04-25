$5.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.67 billion to $23.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of TFC opened at $50.89 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

