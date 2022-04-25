$5.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) will post sales of $5.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.67 billion to $23.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of TFC opened at $50.89 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.