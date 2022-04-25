$511.40 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $511.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.10 million and the highest is $516.10 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $505.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE BGS opened at $28.69 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

