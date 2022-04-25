$519.95 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $519.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $567.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGCP opened at $3.72 on Monday. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.