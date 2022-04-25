$602.25 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will post $602.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.14 million. Azul reported sales of $334.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of AZUL opened at $14.60 on Monday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Azul by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after buying an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after buying an additional 969,589 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

