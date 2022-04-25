$618.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to post $618.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.10 million and the lowest is $614.90 million. Ares Management reported sales of $411.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.