$640.22 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will post $640.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.40 million and the lowest is $630.50 million. Entegris reported sales of $512.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.11.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

