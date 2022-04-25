$670.71 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) to post sales of $670.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.43 million to $672.98 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $749.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

