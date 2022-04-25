$676.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to report $676.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.22 million and the highest is $710.46 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

