$69.97 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will announce $69.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $69.30 million. QCR reported sales of $65.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $325.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $361.43 million, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $369.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 22.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in QCR by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in QCR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in QCR by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $890.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

