$7.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report $7.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.49 billion and the lowest is $7.08 billion. Barclays reported sales of $8.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year sales of $28.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.85 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.58 billion to $30.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Barclays by 1.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 7.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

