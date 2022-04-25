$703.32 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to announce $703.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

