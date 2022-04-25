$8.11 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $34.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 964.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.80. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

