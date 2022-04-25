$839.52 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will post $839.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $837.75 million. Plexus posted sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plexus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plexus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,853,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plexus by 8.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plexus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,319,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.40. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.