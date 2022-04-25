$9.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.83 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

LUNG stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

