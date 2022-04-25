$96.02 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will announce $96.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.07 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $409.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $427.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $485.21 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $518.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $72.14 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.
In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
