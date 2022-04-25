$96.02 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will announce $96.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.07 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $409.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $427.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $485.21 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $518.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $72.14 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.