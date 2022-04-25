$965.53 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will post sales of $965.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $988.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $948.06 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $800.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.35.

TXRH opened at $82.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

