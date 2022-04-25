A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals also reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A-Mark Precious Metals.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $904.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.