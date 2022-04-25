Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

AAN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,209. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $635.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $6,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

