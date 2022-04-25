AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.52.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

