Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.