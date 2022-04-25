AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.
ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.
Shares of ABBV opened at $153.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $271.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
