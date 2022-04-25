AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $271.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.