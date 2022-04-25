Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 40,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,250,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,687,767.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24.

On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $273,266.20.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

CRCT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,409. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

