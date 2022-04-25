Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $295.83 on Monday. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.72.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

