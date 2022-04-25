ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,374 shares of company stock valued at $915,090. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

