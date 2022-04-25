abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.57 ($3.30).

ABDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on abrdn from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 185 ($2.41) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of abrdn stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 190.80 ($2.48). The company had a trading volume of 3,994,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,872. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($129,710.38). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($26,779.23). Insiders have purchased 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792 in the last quarter.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

