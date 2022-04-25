Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 276.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.