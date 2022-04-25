Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will announce $3.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $13.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $14.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $23.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXDX opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

