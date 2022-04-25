Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Insider Sells $14,770.56 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) insider Ron Price sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $14,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 575,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,896. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

