Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Shares of Acme United stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Acme United has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acme United stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acme United Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acme United in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

