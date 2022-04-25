Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

ATVI traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 217,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,286. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

